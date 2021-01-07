UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Mayor Extends Public Emergency For 15 More Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Washington Mayor Extends Public Emergency for 15 More Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday extended a public emergency for 15 more days in response to riots at the Capitol.

"I have issued Mayor's Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order," Bowser tweeted.

The measures will be in place until January 20, when US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is scheduled.

Related Topics

Riots Washington January

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

9 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

9 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

9 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

9 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

9 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.