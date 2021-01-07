Washington Mayor Extends Public Emergency for 15 More Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday extended a public emergency for 15 more days in response to riots at the Capitol.

"I have issued Mayor's Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order," Bowser tweeted.

The measures will be in place until January 20, when US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is scheduled.