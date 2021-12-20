UrduPoint.com

Washington Mayor Issues State Of Emergency, Restores Indoor Mask Mandate

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:59 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday that she has declared a state of emergency in the US capital due to a surge of novel coronavirus cases and has reinstated the city-wide indoor mask mandate.

"I will be declaring a state of emergency today that is primarily to expand our administrative tools to make sure that we can do all the things that we need to do administratively, including buying good and services and make sure that we're handling DC government operations in an urgent way," Bowser said during a press conference.

The indoor mask mandate will take effect on Tuesday and will last until January 31, 2022, Bowser said.

Moreover, Bowser said the city will institute a local government vaccine mandate for city employees, which will include mandatory booster doses.

Bowser said the local government will also expand testing and vaccination sites throughout the city.

Washington, DC Health Chief Science Officer Anjali Talwalkar said 97 percent of the coronavirus infections are from the Delta variant and about three percent of cases are the Omicron variant, but the latter is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

