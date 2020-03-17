Washington Mayor Prohibits Dining at Restaurants, Bars Effective Monday Night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser announced during a press briefing a ban of dining in all of the US capital's bars and restaurants effective Monday night in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Tonight, beginning at 10:00 p.m. ... we are making all bars and restaurants in Washington grab and go, carry out or pick up - whatever you call it - only," Bowser told reporters on Monday evening.