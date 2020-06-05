Washington Mayor Renames Street Near White House 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement on Friday that she has renamed a section of a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

"The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially 'Black Lives Matter Plaza,'" Bowser said via Twitter.

The mayor also posted a video with her message showing a utility worker installing the new street sign at a light-post.

Bowser chief of staff John Falcicchio said the move came after a dispute earlier this week about "whose street this is."

"Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear that this is [Washington,] DC's street and to honor demonstrators who peacefully protested on Monday evening," Fallacichio said via Twitter.

On Monday evening, police officers dispersed protesters to secure a passage for President Donald Trump across Lafayette Square to St John's Episcopal Church that was set on fire by rioters the previous day.

Rallies in Washington have been part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and repeatedly saying he can not breathe.

However, the protests soon turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.