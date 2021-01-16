Washington Mayor Says City Going Back to 'New Normal' After Special Security Event Period

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Washington, DC will go back to a "new normal" after the national special security event (NSSE) period, Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Friday.

"I think that we are going back to a new normal," Bowser said. "I think that our entire country has to deal with how our intelligence apparatus, security apparatus at every level deal with a very real and present threat to our nation."

Bowser pointed out that the January 6 incident at the US Capitol have been a catalyst to start thinking about what she termed should be "a new posture" in Washington, DC.

"So, while we are focused on January 20, we are also focused on January 21 and every day thereafter in the nation's Capitol," Bowser said referring to the date of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and beyond.

The inauguration ceremony itself will be devoid of public attendance and much of Washington DC's monuments and squares will be closed off.

More than 7,000 National Guard troops have been deployed in the city since the January 6 incident at the US Capitol building. Some 2,000 troops have been tasked with overseeing security at the Biden's inauguration while the rest will also assist local law enforcement throughout the Washington, DC area.