Washington Metro Line Suspended Amid Active Shooting Outside Pentagon - Correspondent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:34 PM

The operation of the blue line of the Washington, DC metro has been suspended on Tuesday afternoon over the police activity as announced by the train driver amid the reports of the fired shots at the Pentagon metro station, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The operation of the blue line of the Washington, DC metro has been suspended on Tuesday afternoon over the police activity as announced by the train driver amid the reports of the fired shots at the Pentagon metro station, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene.

The train was stopped and people offloaded at the Arlington Cemetery station, one stop before the Pentagon metro station. The train will now turn around and head in the opposite direction.

