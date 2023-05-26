UrduPoint.com

Washington Mistakenly Believes Its Security Guaranteed By Atlantic Ocean - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States believe that its security is guaranteed by the Atlantic Ocean, which is a serious misconception, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Washington believes that its self-preservation is guaranteed by the Atlantic Ocean, this is also a strong misconception if they are trying to bring the world to the brink of World War III.

But for now, Washington is stirring up its European satellites against Russia, believing that it will get away with everything," Lavrov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.

