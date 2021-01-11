Washington Monument to Be Closed Through January 24 Due to Protester Threats- Park Service

The Washington Monument will remain closed for visitors through at least January 24 over threats made by the protesters who took part in the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol, the National Park Service said in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Washington Monument will remain closed for visitors through at least January 24 over threats made by the protesters who took part in the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol, the National Park Service said in a release on Monday.

"Pursuant to 36 CFR � 1.5(a)(1) the National Mall and Memorial Parks is implementing temporary closures of National Park Service public facilities, parking areas and roadways in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources," the release said. "Groups involved in the January 6, 2021, riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021."

The NPS explained that the threats concern the set up and execution of the inaugural events on January 20, which take place in several park areas.

"In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning January 11, 2021 through January 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources," the release said.

The NPS also pointed out that the closures may be prolonged if the conditions persist, and conversely will reopen areas when it determines that the conditions of concern are no longer present.

On January 6, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a bid to protest lawmakers for certifying the presidential election results, some of which the protesters believe are invalid. The protesters clashed with police, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.