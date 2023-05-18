Washington Mulling Possibility of Sending US Officials on Visit to China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden's administration is considering the possibility of organizing a series of visits by top US officials to China in the coming months in an attempt to resume interaction with Beijing, CNN reported, citing US senior officials.

The list of officials who might visit China soon includes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Climate Envoy John Kerry, the officials told CNN, adding that the priority of those trips was still unknown.

At the same time, the visits are unlikely to take place in the next few weeks as the Biden administration is currently dealing with the issue of the debt ceiling and meetings between the US president and other leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the report said.

The potential visits are expected to defuse tensions between the two countries caused by events in February, when Blinken called off his trip to Beijing after the Pentagon detected a Chinese balloon over US airspace. Washington insisted that the balloon had been sent over to spy on military sites, while Beijing argued it was a meteorological airship blown off the course.