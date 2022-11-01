Washington Must End Military Aid to Ukraine, Stop Fueling Conflict - US Senate Candidate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States should end its military assistance to Ukraine and stop inflaming the ongoing conflict, LaRouche independent Senate candidate Diane Sare told Sputnik.

US voters head to the polls on November 8 to determine who will control congress, with the Democrats at risk of losing both chambers. The Senate is likely to be decided by six tight races. Sare is running for the New York seat currently occupied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Biden recently expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing "blank checks" to Kiev if Republicans get the majority after the elections. The Republicans are highly favored to seize the House, according to recent polls, while control of the senate appears to remain "up for grabs."

"First of all, I think we should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. Number one. But it's really not about Ukraine. That's the problem. The problem comes from the West," Sare said. "We know that (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy was inclined already back in March-April to talk about Ukraine remaining neutral, (and) not joining NATO."

Then Boris Johnson, who was the UK prime minster at the time, Sare added, flew over there and said, "don't negotiate. We'll send you more weapons."

"We (the United States) have to completely change our policy," Sare said.

Sare said it is a definite possibility that the funding for weapons and aid to Ukraine will be cut if Republicans take Congress.

She believes that by changing Washington's policy on military assistance to Ukraine, the situation can be resolved and a diplomatic solution to the conflict can be found.

"I can't imagine myself how the soldiers on the ground, at least the ones who are not Nazis, on both sides, I mean, the Russian troops, and the regular Ukrainian people who are not in Azov or these extremist groups are feeling about this because the people of Ukraine, the people of Russia are very close.

It's the same family," she said. "Therefore, you're going to have, I think, an approach like Abraham Lincoln after the Civil War. We're going to have to have a massive plan for reconstruction."

The United States, the CIA, and British intelligence will have to stop backing Nazi insurgent groups, Sare added.

"And we're going to have to put it in the context of a new order of relations among nations in the world which is based on mutual respect of the security interests of all and that includes emphatically the right of every nation to sovereign economic development," Sare said.

When asked what role Congress can play in doing that, Sare pointed out the situation with the letter recently sent by the American lawmakers to US President Joe Biden.

Last Monday, media reported that a group of 30 Democratic Congressmen sent a letter to Biden urging him to fundamentally change his administration's strategy with respect to the crisis in Ukraine and seek direct negotiations with Russia. However, the following day, the Congressional Progressive Caucus said it withdrew the letter.

"That was a very mild letter in terms of what I think is needed, but it shows that you can influence the Congress," Sare said. "Of course, it wasn't as strong enough influence because they are clearly more terrified of Chuck Schumer, (former US President Barack) Obama and the FBI or whatever they were threatened with, because within 24 hours, they took it back."

However, Sare said the situation is not completely doomed.

"I don't think it's hopeless. I think the Congress could be moved to demand that we stop fueling the fire," Sare said.