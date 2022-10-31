UrduPoint.com

Washington Must Stop Trying To Contain, Suppress Beijing - Chinese Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Washington Must Stop Trying to Contain, Suppress Beijing - Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that the United States should stop restraining and suppressing China for the future of the relations between the two countries, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry.

"The US should stop its efforts to contain and suppress China, as well as stop creating new obstacles for relations between the two countries," Wang said in the statement.

The relations between China and the US have turned sour after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

