UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Never Responded To Moscow On Attacks On Journalists In US In July - Lukashevich

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Washington Never Responded to Moscow on Attacks on Journalists in US in July - Lukashevich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia still has not received a response from the US State Department to its appeals regarding attacks on Russian journalists in the United States in July, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said on Tuesday.

"We drew attention to the attack on the correspondents of the film crew of Russia's Channel One in Philadelphia on October 28. Filming a report almost in the very center of the city, our journalists were surrounded by a crowd of looters and were forced to defend themselves. In this case, the police were practically inactive," Lukashevich told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We note that the Russian side has not yet received answers to official appeals to the State Department on similar attacks on media representatives in July this year," he said.

According to the envoy, in the period from January 1 to December 7, 960 cases of attacks on journalists were recorded in the United States, including more than 110 arrests and 301 attacks, of those 160 by police officers.

In July, Russian journalists were attacked by US police while covering protests in Portland. They were filming a report on the riots in which the participants besieged the local court. Both attacked journalists were wearing badges with the words "Press."

Related Topics

Attack Riots Police Film And Movies Russia Portland Philadelphia United States January July October December Media From Court

Recent Stories

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

26 minutes ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

27 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

41 minutes ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

41 minutes ago

PTI came to power to eliminate corruption: Dr Fird ..

51 minutes ago

EU unveils new rules to curb tech giants

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.