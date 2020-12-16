Washington Never Responded to Moscow on Attacks on Journalists in US in July - Lukashevich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia still has not received a response from the US State Department to its appeals regarding attacks on Russian journalists in the United States in July, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said on Tuesday.

"We drew attention to the attack on the correspondents of the film crew of Russia's Channel One in Philadelphia on October 28. Filming a report almost in the very center of the city, our journalists were surrounded by a crowd of looters and were forced to defend themselves. In this case, the police were practically inactive," Lukashevich told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"We note that the Russian side has not yet received answers to official appeals to the State Department on similar attacks on media representatives in July this year," he said.

According to the envoy, in the period from January 1 to December 7, 960 cases of attacks on journalists were recorded in the United States, including more than 110 arrests and 301 attacks, of those 160 by police officers.

In July, Russian journalists were attacked by US police while covering protests in Portland. They were filming a report on the riots in which the participants besieged the local court. Both attacked journalists were wearing badges with the words "Press."