Washington Not Ensuring Security in US-Controlled Areas in Syria- Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States has failed to ensure security in the territories in northeastern Syria that are under its control, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, said on Thursday.

"It is obvious that neither the Americans nor the local Kurdish authorities can cope with the tasks of providing reliable security in the territories they control in northeastern Syria," Zaytsev told a briefing.