Washington Offers Pyongyang to Resume Talks in Stockholm - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The United States expressed their commitment to resume the denuclearization talks with North Korea, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said.

"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October. We've been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those [negotiations] back on track and to implement Chairman Kim's [Jong-un] commitment [to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula]," O'Brien said in an interview with the Axios news portal.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed.

The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

Pyongyang has been seeking concessions in Washington's stance, giving a year-end deadline in 2019 and warning of adopting a "new path" after it expires. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms.