UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Offers Pyongyang To Resume Talks In Stockholm - National Security Adviser

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:50 AM

Washington Offers Pyongyang to Resume Talks in Stockholm - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The United States expressed their commitment to resume the denuclearization talks with North Korea, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said.

"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October. We've been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those [negotiations] back on track and to implement Chairman Kim's [Jong-un] commitment [to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula]," O'Brien said in an interview with the Axios news portal.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed.

The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

Pyongyang has been seeking concessions in Washington's stance, giving a year-end deadline in 2019 and warning of adopting a "new path" after it expires. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump Pyongyang Stockholm United States Sweden North Korea October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.