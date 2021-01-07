Washington Police Arrest 13, Seize 5 Weapons During Election Protests - Chief Contee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Law enforcement officers arrested at 13 people and seized five weapons during protests at the US Capitol, Washington Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

"There were approximately 5 weapons that have been recovered.

We were looking at just about 13 arrests," Contee said during press briefing on Wednesday.

All of the arrested individuals arrived to Washington, DC from the closest suburbs and from several US states, Contee added.