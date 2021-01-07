UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Police Arrest 13, Seize 5 Weapons During Election Protests - Chief Contee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Washington Police Arrest 13, Seize 5 Weapons During Election Protests - Chief Contee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Law enforcement officers arrested at 13 people and seized five weapons during protests at the US Capitol, Washington Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

"There were approximately 5 weapons that have been recovered.

We were looking at just about 13 arrests," Contee said during press briefing on Wednesday.

All of the arrested individuals arrived to Washington, DC from the closest suburbs and from several US states, Contee added.

Related Topics

Police Washington From

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

3 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

3 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

3 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

3 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

3 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.