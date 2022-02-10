UrduPoint.com

Washington Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Making Bomb Threats Made To Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Washington Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Making Bomb Threats Made to Schools

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged for making threats to several schools in the US capital this week, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged for making threats to several schools in the US capital this week, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced on Thursday.

"Update: a 16-year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats in connection to multiple bomb threats yesterday," MPD said via Twitter. "MPD continues to investigate these incidents with our Federal partners."

On Wednesday, MPD said it was responding to several bomb threats in Washington and was evacuating public and charter schools

The six schools that received security threats include Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School and Seed Public Charter School, according to MPD.

Dunbar High School received a bomb threat on Tuesday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was visiting the school during the time of the security threat, had to be escorted out by the US Secret Service.

