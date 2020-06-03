Washington Police Arrest Over 300 People Monday for Curfew Violations, Burglary - Chief

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) has arrested more than 300 people arrested on Monday night for violating the curfew in the US capital and for other crimes, WMPD Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) has arrested more than 300 people arrested on Monday night for violating the curfew in the US capital and for other crimes, WMPD Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Tuesday.

"At the end of the process, we had over 300 arrests," Newsham said during a press briefing.

Newsham explained that the arrests were made primarily for violations of the curfew as well as for burglary and riding.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. in order to stop violence and property destruction in the city.

The initial peaceful protests for the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have turned into riots throughout the United States complete with arson, looting and violence.

Newsham noted that two police officers were injured, adding that "those injuries were not life threatening."

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, said she was fired at by police several times while covering the protests despite identifying herself as being a member of the media.