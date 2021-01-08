Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capitol Unrest, Searches for More Suspects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Washington, DC police made 68 arrests in connection with the unrest at the US Capitol and is working to identify additional suspects involved in violence and property destruction, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters on Thursday.

"There were 68 arrested yesterday evening into the early morning hours of January 7. Of the 68 arrests, 60 were adult males and eight were adult females. Forty-one of those arrests occurred on US Capitol grounds and, to my knowledge, only one of the arerstees is from the District of Columbia," Contee said during a press briefing.

Contee vowed to identify and hold "each and every one of the violent mob" accountable for their actions and asked the public for assistance.

"We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us... We have collected numerous images of interest that we are asking the community to help us identify," he said.

Contee added that 56 police officers were injured in clashes with supporters of President Donald Trump who broke into Congress in an attempt to disrupt the certification of results of 2020 election winner Joe Biden.