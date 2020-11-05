UrduPoint.com
Washington Police Arrests 4 In Largely Peaceful Post-Election Protests - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The election night protests in Washington, DC were largely peaceful and only four participants were arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Wednesday.

"I was very pleased with the First Amendment assemblies that we had in the District of Columbia last night. They were largely peaceful in and around the White House," Newsham said.

Officers made four arrests, including two for crossing a police line and another two were apprehended for an assault with a dangerous weapon and interfering with the police just outside of Lafayette Square across from the White House.

The police chief said investigators are still unable to determine whether the assault with a bat and a knife that left three people wounded was politically motivated.

"We had three victims in that case - two adult males and an adult female. They all suffered non-life threatening injuries, they were taken to a local hospital," Newsham said.

The investigation is at an early stage and the investigators do not know the affiliations of the suspects and victims and an assault because of a political affiliation would be treated as a hate crime, Newsham added.

