Washington Police Discovers Body Of Russian Businessman Rapoport, Suspects No 'Foul Play'

Published August 17, 2022

Washington Police Discovers Body of Russian Businessman Rapoport, Suspects No 'Foul Play'

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) issued a statement on Wednesday saying that it discovered the body of Russian investor and businessman Dan Rapoport after he allegedly committed suicide earlier this week and suspects "no foul play" in his death

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) issued a statement on Wednesday saying that it discovered the body of Russian investor and businessman Dan Rapoport after he allegedly committed suicide earlier this week and suspects "no foul play" in his death.

"At this time, we do not suspect foul play," the MPD said in the statement.

According to a death report provided by the MPD, shortly before 6:00 p.m. (22:00 GMT) on Sunday, Rapoport jumped out of the window of an apartment, located in a building in the Washington's neighborhood Georgetown.

The police recovered $2,620 in cash, a cracked cell phone, a headphone, eyeglasses, orange flip-flops and a Florida driver's license, among other items, the report said.

An ambulance tried to provide emergency care to Rapoport on the way to an area hospital but he was was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Rapoport, who was 52 at the time of his death, was born in Latvia in 1970 and emigrated with his parents to the United States in 1980, where he worked until the early 2000s and then moved to Russia. From 2012 to 2016, he lived in Washington with his wife Irina. In October 2016, he moved to Kiev, Ukraine.

In 2017, US corporate media reported that Rapoport sold his luxury house in Washington to former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka for $5.5 million.

