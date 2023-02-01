Washington Police Investigate Metro Shooting Incident That Left 1 Person Wounded

The suspect in a shooting incident at a Washington metro station has been taken into custody and one person has been wounded, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The suspect in a shooting incident at a Washington metro station has been taken into custody and one person has been wounded, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"MTPD and (Washington) DC Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at Potomac Avenue Station.

One victim with gunshot wound confirmed, one suspect in custody," MTPD said in the statement via Twitter.

US media initially reported that there were three victims in the shooting incident and one of them was unconscious and not breathing.

Three metro lines have temporarily been suspended to enable the police to conduct an investigation into the incident, the statement said.

The Washington metro service offered customers special bus shuttles, the statement added.