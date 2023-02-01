UrduPoint.com

Washington Police Investigate Metro Shooting Incident That Left 1 Person Wounded

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Washington Police Investigate Metro Shooting Incident That Left 1 Person Wounded

The suspect in a shooting incident at a Washington metro station has been taken into custody and one person has been wounded, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The suspect in a shooting incident at a Washington metro station has been taken into custody and one person has been wounded, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"MTPD and (Washington) DC Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at Potomac Avenue Station.

One victim with gunshot wound confirmed, one suspect in custody," MTPD said in the statement via Twitter.

US media initially reported that there were three victims in the shooting incident and one of them was unconscious and not breathing.

Three metro lines have temporarily been suspended to enable the police to conduct an investigation into the incident, the statement said.

The Washington metro service offered customers special bus shuttles, the statement added.

Related Topics

Police Washington Twitter Metro Media

Recent Stories

White House Says Russia Faces No Obstacles on Nucl ..

White House Says Russia Faces No Obstacles on Nuclear Inspections Under New STAR ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks rise, dollar eases before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar eases before Fed rate decision

1 minute ago
 Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq co ..

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends UN role for promoting g ..

3 minutes ago
 'We can't be blackmailed': Kosovo PM not giving in ..

'We can't be blackmailed': Kosovo PM not giving in against Serbia

3 minutes ago
 MNAs call for sustainable policy to combat terrori ..

MNAs call for sustainable policy to combat terrorism permanently

3 minutes ago
 Mir Murad Baloch appointed honorary Consul General ..

Mir Murad Baloch appointed honorary Consul General Germany for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.