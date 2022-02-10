UrduPoint.com

Washington Police Says Aware Trucker Protest May Occur In March, No Permit Requested Yet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Washington Police Says Aware Trucker Protest May Occur in March, No Permit Requested Yet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Washington Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Sputnik that it is aware a trucker protest that may occur in the US capital next month, but no permit has been requested.

Yahoo news, citing a Homeland Security Department (DHS) document sent to local law enforcement agencies, reported that an advisory has been issued about potential trucker protests against COVID-19 mandates, similar to the one in Ottawa, Canada, that could kick off in California as early as this weekend.

"The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is aware of potential First Amendment activities that may take place in the National Capital Region, including Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022," a MPD spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"At this time, a permit application has not been submitted to MPD."

The MPD will be monitoring, assessing and planning accordingly with its law enforcement partners, the spokesperson said.

A trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates is expected to start in California as early as mid-February and travel to Washington, DC, by at least mid-March, according to media reports.

A wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers, farmers and other Canadians converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates after two years of draconian restrictive measures. The protest has since involved additional diverse citizen groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Washington Canada Ottawa Justin Trudeau March May Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

4 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

4 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

4 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>