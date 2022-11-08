Washington Police to Monitor, Assess Any Protests During US Midterm Elections - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Law enforcement will monitor and assess any protests that occur during the midterm elections on Tuesday, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) spokesperson Alaina Gertz told Sputnik.

"MPD will be monitoring and assessing any First Amendment activities and planning accordingly with our Federal and local law enforcement partners," Gertz said on Monday.

The MPD is ensuring that special security attention is given to ballot drop boxes and polling places in their districts during the elections, Gertz added.

On Tuesday, voters in the United States will go to the polls to cast ballots in the midterm elections. The Republicans are expected to secure a majority in the US House of Representatives and possibly in the Senate as well.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to various statewide and local positions.