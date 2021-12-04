Washington Post Alleges Russia Set to Invade Ukraine Early 2022

The Washington Post reported, citing sources in the US administration and an intelligence document, that Russia is allegedly planning to launch an invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, deploying up to 175,000 troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The Washington Post reported, citing sources in the US administration and an intelligence document, that Russia is allegedly planning to launch an invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, deploying up to 175,000 troops.

"The Russian plans call for a military offensive against Ukraine as soon as early 2022 with a scale of forces twice what we saw this past spring during Russia's snap exercise near Ukraine's borders," an administration official told the newspaper.

One hundred battalion tactical groups incorporating 175,000 troops with military equipment are reported to be involved in a multi-front offensive. The newspaper also published satellites pictures showing Russian forces allegedly concentrated in four spots.

Russia has repeatedly refuted such allegations with President Vladimir Putin calling such statements "alarmist." Moscow also stated that it does not threaten any country and is not going to launch an attack against any nation.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Western allegations about Russia's "aggression" and intentions to help Kiev to defend itself, are both funny and dangerous.

However, Kiev and Europe have recently expressed concern about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia at the borders with Ukraine. The Kremlin said that Russia can move its troops within its territory at its own disposal, as long as it poses no threat and should bother nobody.