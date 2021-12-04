UrduPoint.com

Washington Post Alleges Russia Set To Invade Ukraine Early 2022

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 03:04 PM

Washington Post Alleges Russia Set to Invade Ukraine Early 2022

The Washington Post reported, citing sources in the US administration and an intelligence document, that Russia is allegedly planning to launch an invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, deploying up to 175,000 troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The Washington Post reported, citing sources in the US administration and an intelligence document, that Russia is allegedly planning to launch an invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, deploying up to 175,000 troops.

"The Russian plans call for a military offensive against Ukraine as soon as early 2022 with a scale of forces twice what we saw this past spring during Russia's snap exercise near Ukraine's borders," an administration official told the newspaper.

One hundred battalion tactical groups incorporating 175,000 troops with military equipment are reported to be involved in a multi-front offensive. The newspaper also published satellites pictures showing Russian forces allegedly concentrated in four spots.

Russia has repeatedly refuted such allegations with President Vladimir Putin calling such statements "alarmist." Moscow also stated that it does not threaten any country and is not going to launch an attack against any nation.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Western allegations about Russia's "aggression" and intentions to help Kiev to defend itself, are both funny and dangerous.

However, Kiev and Europe have recently expressed concern about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia at the borders with Ukraine. The Kremlin said that Russia can move its troops within its territory at its own disposal, as long as it poses no threat and should bother nobody.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Vladimir Putin Kiev Post Satellites

Recent Stories

China's logistics activity picks up in November

China's logistics activity picks up in November

2 minutes ago
 Integrated Tribal District Sports Festival to be c ..

Integrated Tribal District Sports Festival to be commenced from Dec 7

2 minutes ago
 AJK ministers blame opposition for lack of quorum ..

AJK ministers blame opposition for lack of quorum in Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Research to be conducted for addressing smog issue ..

Research to be conducted for addressing smog issue in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 celebrates International Day of Persons ..

Expo 2020 celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

21 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.