Washington Post Claims Russian Military Leaders Rejecting US Attempts for Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Washington Post, citing Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, claimed that the Russian military leadership has for the past month allegedly refused contacts with its US counterparts despite Washington's "repeated attempts" to initiate them.

This left Russia and the United States in the dark about explanations for military movements and raised fears of a major miscalculation or battlefield accident, the newspaper said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Moscow has "so far declined to engage" when US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, tried to organize phone calls with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff Chief, Army Gen.

Valery Gerasimov.

The newspaper quoted Kirby as saying the Pentagon believes the US-Russia defense leaders' engagement is "critically important at this time."

A Pentagon spokesperson said he could not confirm the information to Sputnik at the moment.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.