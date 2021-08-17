Washington Post Publisher Asks Sullivan to Evacuate Journalists From Afghanistan - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan on Monday sent a letter to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan asking him to assist with the evacuation of 204 journalists working for three major US newspapers together with their families from Kabul.

"Jake, Urgent request on behalf of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post is to have our 204 journalists, support staff and families transported by US Military from the civilian side of the Kabul airport to the military side of the airport where they can be safe as they await evacuation flights," the letter, obtained by NBC news, said.

Ryan underscored that the journalists are currently in danger and require US government assistance to be able to leave Afghanistan safely.

On Sunday, the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent bloodshed. Many countries present in Afghanistan chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel due to the precarious security situation.