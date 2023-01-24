UrduPoint.com

Washington Post Says Pompeo Characterization Of Murdered Journalist Khashoggi 'Shameful'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's characterization of murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi as an activist is shameful, the US media outlet said on Tuesday in response to Pompeo's statements

On Monday, US media reported on passages from a new book by Pompeo in which he described Khashoggi as an activist and questioned the extent to which he could be considered a journalist. Pompeo also questioned Khashoggi's allegiances and suggested he was tied to the Muslim Brotherhood (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia's leadership was murdered in October 2018 by a team of Saudi agents inside their consulate in Istanbul. US intelligence alleges that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the killing, although bin Salman told US President Joe Biden in July that he does not feel responsible and took action against those who were.

"It is shocking and disappointing to see Mike Pompeo's book so outrageously misrepresent the life and work of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi," The Washington Post said in its statement. "It is shameful that Pompeo would spread vile falsehoods to dishonor a courageous man's life and service - and his commitment to principles Americans hold dear - as a ploy to sell books."

Khashoggi's only offense was exposing corruption and oppression among those in power, the statement said. The outlet also reasserted the CIA's claim that Khashoggi was murdered on the orders of bin Salman.

Khashoggi paid "the ultimate price" for his dedication to free speech and free press, the statement said, noting that the journalist held himself to the highest professional standards.

