Open Menu

Washington Post Says Will Not Endorse Harris Or Trump In Election

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Washington Post says will not endorse Harris or Trump in election

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The influential Washington Post newspaper, owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced Friday it will endorse neither Democrat Kamala Harris nor Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

CEO William Lewis said this was a return "to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates."

However, the Post editorial board has endorsed candidates for much of the last four decades -- all of them Democrats -- before deciding to stay on the sidelines in one of the most polarizing elections in US history.

Newspaper editorials have little of their once-powerful political heft.

But the Post -- whose slogan is "Democracy dies in darkness" -- is one traditional media outlet that retains influence among Washington's elite.

Trump's campaign quickly pounced, crowing that "Harris is so bad, The Washington Post decided to never endorse another presidential candidate again."

The Washington Post Guild, which represents unionized staff at the newspaper, said it was "deeply concerned."

"We are already seeing cancellations from once loyal readers," a statement said.

Related Topics

Election Washington Democracy Trump Democrats Post Media All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against ..

Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against England

1 minute ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

12 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

12 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

12 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

12 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

12 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago

More Stories From World