Washington Post Says Will Not Endorse Harris Or Trump In Election
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The influential Washington Post newspaper, owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced Friday it will endorse neither Democrat Kamala Harris nor Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election.
CEO William Lewis said this was a return "to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates."
However, the Post editorial board has endorsed candidates for much of the last four decades -- all of them Democrats -- before deciding to stay on the sidelines in one of the most polarizing elections in US history.
Newspaper editorials have little of their once-powerful political heft.
But the Post -- whose slogan is "Democracy dies in darkness" -- is one traditional media outlet that retains influence among Washington's elite.
Trump's campaign quickly pounced, crowing that "Harris is so bad, The Washington Post decided to never endorse another presidential candidate again."
The Washington Post Guild, which represents unionized staff at the newspaper, said it was "deeply concerned."
"We are already seeing cancellations from once loyal readers," a statement said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From World
-
Cage rage: How AI still divides actors and studios32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Fils, Shelton set for friendly fire in Basel semi-finals2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table3 hours ago
-
Final campaigning in tight Japan election3 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges application of World Court's actions on Palestine to Kashmir as well3 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table10 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated10 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table10 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results10 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table10 hours ago