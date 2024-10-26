Washington Post says will not endorse Harris or Trump in election

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The influential Washington Post newspaper, owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced Friday it will endorse neither Democrat Kamala Harris nor Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

CEO William Lewis said this was a return "to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates."

However, the Post editorial board has endorsed candidates for much of the last four decades -- all of them Democrats -- before deciding to stay on the sidelines in one of the most polarizing elections in US history.

Newspaper editorials have little of their once-powerful political heft.

But the Post -- whose slogan is "Democracy dies in darkness" -- is one traditional media outlet that retains influence among Washington's elite.

Trump's campaign quickly pounced, crowing that "Harris is so bad, The Washington Post decided to never endorse another presidential candidate again."

The Washington Post Guild, which represents unionized staff at the newspaper, said it was "deeply concerned."

"We are already seeing cancellations from once loyal readers," a statement said.