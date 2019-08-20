UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Prepared To Terminate INF Treaty Long In Advance - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:28 PM

Washington Prepared to Terminate INF Treaty Long in Advance - Lavrov

A US test of a missile previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) just two weeks after the treaty was terminated clearly shows that Washington was preparing to withdraw from the nuclear agreement way in advance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A US test of a missile previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) just two weeks after the treaty was terminated clearly shows that Washington was preparing to withdraw from the nuclear agreement way in advance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

The Pentagon announced on Monday that the Department of Defense conducted on August 18 a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers [310 miles].�

"They started preparing this long ago, long before August 2, when the legal obligations of the parties under the INF Treaty formally expired," Lavrov told reporters at the opening of the "1939.

The Beginning of World War II" exhibition.

"This was all known since last October, when [US National Security Adviser John Bolton was visiting and he told us - I guess, I have already mentioned this to your colleagues journalists, that Trump's statement about the need to withdraw from this agreement is not an invitation for dialogue, it's the adopted final decision. It is, apparently, at that time, maybe even earlier, they began to prepare the tests that were conducted, and which violate the parameters that were in the INF Treaty," the minister clarified.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear Pentagon Trump August October World War All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirati poet, writer Habib Al Sayegh dies

16 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi kicks off tree plantation campaign

3 minutes ago

Japan Willing to Step Up Efforts to Facilitate Xi' ..

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.2 Quake Strikes Off Japanese Coast - U ..

3 minutes ago

If attacked, AJK would be turned into graveyard of ..

3 minutes ago

Finnish President Says Wants to Raise Geopolitics, ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.