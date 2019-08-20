Washington Prepared to Terminate INF Treaty Long in Advance - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A US test of a missile previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) just two weeks after the treaty was terminated clearly shows that Washington was preparing to withdraw from the nuclear agreement way in advance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

The Pentagon announced on Monday that the Department of Defense conducted on August 18 a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers [310 miles].�

"They started preparing this long ago, long before August 2, when the legal obligations of the parties under the INF Treaty formally expired," Lavrov told reporters at the opening of the "1939.

The Beginning of World War II" exhibition.

"This was all known since last October, when [US National Security Adviser John Bolton was visiting and he told us - I guess, I have already mentioned this to your colleagues journalists, that Trump's statement about the need to withdraw from this agreement is not an invitation for dialogue, it's the adopted final decision. It is, apparently, at that time, maybe even earlier, they began to prepare the tests that were conducted, and which violate the parameters that were in the INF Treaty," the minister clarified.