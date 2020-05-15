UrduPoint.com
Washington Preparing Executive Order To Transfer Essential Drug Production To US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:41 PM

The White House is preparing an executive order that will require that the production of essential drugs be transferred to the United States, CNBC reported, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The White House is preparing an executive order that will require that the production of essential drugs be transferred to the United States, CNBC reported, citing informed sources.

According to the US broadcaster's Thursday report, the executive order may be published on Friday.

President Donald Trump's assistant and adviser, Peter Navarro, previously said that Washington was preparing a package of measures to stimulate the domestic pharmaceutical industry. According to him, the plan prescribes some changes in the approval process for domestic drugs by regulatory authorities, as well as encourages government agencies to purchase medical products manufactured in the United States.

The broadcaster notes that an October 2019 congressional testimony by Janet Woodcock, director of the food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, could have become a trigger for this executive order. Woodcock, in particular, said that 72 percent of pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers supplying the United States were located overseas, including 13 percent in China.

