Washington Prison Guard Charged With Bribery, Smuggling Contraband - US Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) A corrections officer with the Washington, DC Department of Corrections has been arrested on charges that he accepted bribes to allow drugs, weapons and other restricted items to get into the Central Detention Facility (CDF), the US Justice Department said.

"Johnson Ayuk, 31, of Bowie, Maryland, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia with bribery and providing or possessing contraband in prison, both Federal offenses," the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

The Justice Department said Ayuk was arrested at the Central Detention Facility  and made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather, the release said.

The judge released Ayuk on high-intensity supervision pending a preliminary hearing set for March 10, the release said.

Ayuk has been an officer with Department of Corrections since April of 2021 and was assigned to the Central Detention Facility to help maintain the order and security of people in the facility, the release added.

Ayuk is charged with participating in a smuggling operation where he was paid by the girlfriend of an inmate so that she could bring knives, drugs, and cellular telephones for incarcerated individuals in the facility, according to the release.

