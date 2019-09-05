UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Proposes Arranging Meeting Between US, Iranian Presidents At UNGA - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:29 PM

Washington Proposes Arranging Meeting Between US, Iranian Presidents at UNGA - Reports

Washington has proposed organizing a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kyodo news reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Washington has proposed organizing a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kyodo news reported on Thursday.

The meeting may take place on September 25, the news outlet reported, citing a source in the US government.

If Iran agrees, this will be the first meeting between leaders of the two countries since the 1979 Iranian revolution.

The proposal comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Their relationship began deteriorating after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May and subsequently reimposed sanctions on Iran's political figures and economy.

The situation worsened this summer after Iran allegedly attacked oil tankers in the Persian Gulf in June. The United States has since called on its allies to establish a maritime coalition to protect tankers in the Gulf.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Washington Oil Trump Tehran New York United States May June September From Government

Recent Stories

Putin Says Japanese Nationals With Ties to Kurils ..

2 minutes ago

Rigorous drive in the offing for judicious use of ..

2 minutes ago

'Clay pots' demand rises in Muharram

2 minutes ago

Russia's IAEA Envoy Calls for 'Return to Normality ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says Has 'Eaten ..

8 minutes ago

Novatek CEO Expects Sovcomflot to Sign Contracts f ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.