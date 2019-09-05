Washington Proposes Arranging Meeting Between US, Iranian Presidents at UNGA - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Washington has proposed organizing a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kyodo news reported on Thursday.

The meeting may take place on September 25, the news outlet reported, citing a source in the US government.

If Iran agrees, this will be the first meeting between leaders of the two countries since the 1979 Iranian revolution.

The proposal comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Their relationship began deteriorating after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May and subsequently reimposed sanctions on Iran's political figures and economy.

The situation worsened this summer after Iran allegedly attacked oil tankers in the Persian Gulf in June. The United States has since called on its allies to establish a maritime coalition to protect tankers in the Gulf.