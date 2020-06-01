Washington Protester Says Demonstrations in Memory of Floyd to Continue Till Racism Stops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Rallies in memory of George Floyd, an African American man who died in a police custody in Minnesota, will continue until racism stops, a protester in Washington told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that the black community in the United States wants equal treatment.

"We are tired of the socio and economical pressure the black people and people of color have been going through in this country. So, we are doing everything that we can peacefully right now to make sure the president [Donald Trump] hears our message. All we want is equality ... For too long, the black people have been treated less like, we have been treated like nothing ... We are out here because we are tired ... Until the racism ends, this movement will not," the protester said in the midst of a rally in the US capital.

Anti-racism protests in Washington, like elsewhere in the United States, have been ongoing for several days in a row. In particular, demonstrations are often gathering in front of the White House, and Trump even reportedly had to hide in an underground bunker on Friday when protests turned violent. On Sunday, demonstrations again gathered in front of the White House but were pushed back by police. Several protesters were injured during the confrontation with law enforcement officers.

The protests are ongoing despite the mobilization of National Guard troops and curfews having been imposed in multiple cities. Demonstrations in solidarity with protesters occurred also outside the US, namely in Germany, Canada, Ireland, Italy and other countries.