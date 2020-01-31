Washington Proves Its Support for Kiev With 2020 Assistance Programs of $700Mln- Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Kiev and Washington have always enjoyed strong relationships based on mutual trust, shared values and common interests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, adding that Washington's support was proved by 2020 assistance programs.

Pompeo arrived in Kiev to discuss with the Ukrainian leadership bilateral issues and enhance the cooperation between the countries. The visit took place as a part of his tour of the former Soviet republics of Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"The relationship between Kyiv and Washington is always strong - underpinned by trust, shared values, mutual understanding and common strategic interests.

Support for Ukraine has broad two-party consensus in US Congress, evidenced by 2020 assistance programs of nearly $700 million," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, following the meeting with the US official, Zelenskyy said at a briefing that Kiev was ready to develop new forms of security cooperation with the United States.

Since 2014, Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $3.3 billion in security and non-security assistance, as well as three $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees, according to the State Department.