UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Proves Its Support For Kiev With 2020 Assistance Programs Of $700Mln- Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Washington Proves Its Support for Kiev With 2020 Assistance Programs of $700Mln- Zelenskyy

Kiev and Washington have always enjoyed strong relationships based on mutual trust, shared values and common interests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, adding that Washington's support was proved by 2020 assistance programs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Kiev and Washington have always enjoyed strong relationships based on mutual trust, shared values and common interests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, adding that Washington's support was proved by 2020 assistance programs.

Pompeo arrived in Kiev to discuss with the Ukrainian leadership bilateral issues and enhance the cooperation between the countries. The visit took place as a part of his tour of the former Soviet republics of Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"The relationship between Kyiv and Washington is always strong - underpinned by trust, shared values, mutual understanding and common strategic interests.

Support for Ukraine has broad two-party consensus in US Congress, evidenced by 2020 assistance programs of nearly $700 million," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, following the meeting with the US official, Zelenskyy said at a briefing that Kiev was ready to develop new forms of security cooperation with the United States.

Since 2014, Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $3.3 billion in security and non-security assistance, as well as three $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Loan Ukraine Washington Twitter Visit Kiev Uzbekistan Belarus United States Kazakhstan Congress 2020 Billion Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

27 minutes ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

35 minutes ago

Russian NGO Expects Head of Libya's GNA to Release ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working to uplift poor community

2 minutes ago

Court extends Hamza Shehbaz's judicial remand til ..

2 minutes ago

Power Division to introduce economical electricity ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.