UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington, Pyongyang Need To Resume Dialogue Soon - South Korean Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:46 PM

Washington, Pyongyang Need to Resume Dialogue Soon - South Korean Foreign Minister

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Monday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that it was important to ensure that Washington and Pyongyang resume dialogue to make progress on the Korean Peninsula settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Monday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that it was important to ensure that Washington and Pyongyang resume dialogue to make progress on the Korean Peninsula settlement.

"We have exchanged opinions on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed the cooperation measures to ensure solid peace and complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula ... It is necessary to achieve real progress in the peace process through the resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States as soon as possible," the minister said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Pyongyang Progress United States North Korea

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

2 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

1 minute ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

7 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

7 minutes ago

Death toll of children due to encephalitis mounts ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.