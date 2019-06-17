Washington, Pyongyang Need to Resume Dialogue Soon - South Korean Foreign Minister

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Monday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that it was important to ensure that Washington and Pyongyang resume dialogue to make progress on the Korean Peninsula settlement

"We have exchanged opinions on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed the cooperation measures to ensure solid peace and complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula ... It is necessary to achieve real progress in the peace process through the resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States as soon as possible," the minister said.