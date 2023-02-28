UrduPoint.com

Washington Says Shape Of Victory In Ukraine Conflict Must Be Determined By Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Washington Says Shape of Victory in Ukraine Conflict Must Be Determined by Kiev

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby has expressed the belief that Kiev can defeat Russia in the Ukraine conflict, adding that it is up to the Ukrainian leadership to decide what this victory should look like

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby has expressed the belief that Kiev can defeat Russia in the Ukraine conflict, adding that it is up to the Ukrainian leadership to decide what this victory should look like.

"We do want Ukraine to win and we think the Ukrainians can win, of course, but it's going to be up to them to determine what victory looks like," Kirby told Bloomberg on Monday.

He added that it was also for the Ukrainian leadership and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to decide whether and when Kiev would start negotiations with Moscow.

At the same time, Kirby said in his interview with the newspaper that Moscow had allegedly showed no desire to negotiate with Kiev.

This runs counter to Moscow's repeated dismissals as lies of reports about Russia's reluctance to talk with Ukraine. The Kremlin has emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been and continues to remain open to negotiations on Ukraine, as is evident from his attempts to initiate dialogue with the United States, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe even before the start of the hostilities.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Same Kiev United States From

Recent Stories

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 US delegation calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Pu ..

US delegation calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

7 minutes ago
 France Spends Twice as Much on Ukrainian Refugees ..

France Spends Twice as Much on Ukrainian Refugees as on Other Migrants - Authori ..

7 minutes ago
 Efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women ..

Efforts for creating hygiene awareness among women yielding positive results: Dr ..

7 minutes ago
 Germany's Rheinmetall Starts Supplying Automated R ..

Germany's Rheinmetall Starts Supplying Automated Reconnaissance Systems to Ukrai ..

7 minutes ago
 Toshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailab ..

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.