Washington Says Shape of Victory in Ukraine Conflict Must Be Determined by Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby has expressed the belief that Kiev can defeat Russia in the Ukraine conflict, adding that it is up to the Ukrainian leadership to decide what this victory should look like.

"We do want Ukraine to win and we think the Ukrainians can win, of course, but it's going to be up to them to determine what victory looks like," Kirby told Bloomberg on Monday.

He added that it was also for the Ukrainian leadership and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to decide whether and when Kiev would start negotiations with Moscow.

At the same time, Kirby said in his interview with the newspaper that Moscow had allegedly showed no desire to negotiate with Kiev.

This runs counter to Moscow's repeated dismissals as lies of reports about Russia's reluctance to talk with Ukraine. The Kremlin has emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been and continues to remain open to negotiations on Ukraine, as is evident from his attempts to initiate dialogue with the United States, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe even before the start of the hostilities.