Washington Says US, Taiwan Held 1st Round of Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The delegations of the United States and Taiwan have held the inaugural meeting of the Economic Prosperity Partnership (EPP) Dialogue in Washington, the US Department of State said.

The US delegation was led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach and included Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell and Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Brent Christensen, Taiwan was represented by Minister without Portfolio John Deng, Economy Minister Wang Mei-Hua, Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-Tsong, and Deputy Economy Minister C.C. Chen.

"Guided by these principles and recognizing the importance of our relationship, the United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), held the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership (EPP) Dialogue today in Washington, DC," the press release said on Friday.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of economic issues including the Clean Network program on data protection, 5G networks and telecommunications security, supply chains, investment screening, clean infrastructure cooperation, renewable energy, as well as global health, science and technology.

"As a sign of continued and expanded commitment to science and technology collaboration, AIT and TECRO also announced their intention to negotiate a Science and Technology Agreement to advance joint understanding and collaboration on a broad range of science and technology topics," the press release added.

The meeting took place ahead of the visit of a delegation from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to Taiwan scheduled for December, which was announced by Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang on Friday. The delegation will be led by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

If the visit indeed takes place, Wheeler will become the third high-ranking US official to visit Taiwan this year, after Keith Krach and Health Secretary Alex Azar.