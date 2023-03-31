UrduPoint.com

Washington Seeks Cold War-Style Communication Mechanisms With China-Senior US Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Biden administration expects to see increasing challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and seeks Cold War-style communication mechanisms with China to prevent competition between the countries from escalating into a direct conflict, National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

"I think we believe that given the fact that our forces (US and Chinese) operate in proximity, we are going to have increasing challenges. I think we seek those kinds of communication mechanisms. I think that's a responsible step. We built those during the Cold War. We think that they're appropriate now, and we believe that the strategic rationale is clear for taking those steps more directly," Campbell said during a discussion hosted by the Center for a New American Security in Washington, D.C.

