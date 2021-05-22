UrduPoint.com
Washington, Seoul Agree To Cooperate On Human Rights In North Korea - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Washington, Seoul Agree to Cooperate on Human Rights in North Korea - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, have agreed to join efforts aimed to improve the human rights situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and bolster the humanitarian support to North Koreans, they said in a joint statement following talks in Washington.

"We agree to work together to improve the human rights situation in the DPRK and commit to continue facilitating the provision of humanitarian aid to the neediest North Koreans. We also share our willingness to help facilitate the reunion of separated families of the two Koreas.

We also agree to coordinate our approaches to the DPRK in lockstep," the statement read.

Some other issues raised in the joint statement included the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, diplomatic tensions with Pyongyang and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the bilateral US-South Korean affairs.

The two presidents met at the White House on Friday, with Moon Jae-in becoming the second foreign leader to arrive visit the US under Biden's presidency after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in mid-April.

