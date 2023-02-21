UrduPoint.com

Washington Should Withdraw US, NATO Military From Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

February 21, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was told that Washington should withdraw all of its military and equipment from the territory of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"It was particularly noted that in order to de-escalate the situation, Washington should take steps involving the withdrawal of US and NATO military and equipment, as well as the cessation of hostile anti-Russian activities," the statement read.

The ministry underscored that all weapons supplied to Kiev, as well as the personnel, including US citizens, are a legitimate goal for Russian strikes.

