Washington Stance on Crimea Proves US Involvement in Ukrainian Conflict - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby's statement about Kiev's right to conduct military operations in Crimea has confirmed US involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

On December 16, Kirby said that Washington recognizes the Ukrainian right to plan and conduct military operations in Crimea, since it considers the peninsula to be a part of Ukraine.

"In fact, this sounded like another recognition of the de facto direct participation of Americans in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman noted that "the Ukrainian army has become mercenary" because of the flow of weapons from foreign instructors and "directly mercenaries from foreign countries of the collective West led by the United States.

"

"The above facts confirm that the collective West is set up for a long-term confrontation with Russia. Nevertheless, no matter how hard the West tries to arm the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, to prolong the hostilities, and so cynically and talentlessly turn a blind eye to the monstrous crimes, they will not succeed," Zakharova added.

Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of the reunification. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied.