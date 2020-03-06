Washington State Confirms 31 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Jumps to 70 - Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The US state of Washington has identified more than 30 new cases of coronavirus within the past day, state health secretary John Wiesman said on Thursday.

"We have 70 cases of the novel strain of the coronavirus as of today, up from 39 yesterday," Wiesman told a media briefing. "The situation is certainly serious."

Washington State has the largest number of fatalities in the United States from the coronavirus, reporting 10 of the 11 deaths in the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University's (JHU) COVID-19 tracker, as of Thursday, the United States has seen a total of 177 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 45 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Eight of the 177 people infected have recovered. The JHU COVID-19 tracker aggregates data from WHO, CDC, ECDC, NHC and DXY.

The US Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill for response efforts to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The legislation will now head to US President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.