UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 48 - Health Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:00 AM

Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 48 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US state of Washington's coronavirus death toll rose by six to 48 with more than 900 cases confirmed, health agency data revealed.

The number of deaths due to the virus sat at 42 before the confirmation of six more deaths on Monday. This figure pushes the total number of deaths in the United States over the 80 mark.

The deaths were recorded in Washington's King county, which includes Seattle, the worst hit locality in the United States - it now has 43 confirmed deaths and 488 cases linked to COVID-19.

The US stock indices crashed by record levels on Monday as the Trump administration scrambled to put together billions of Dollars in economic measures to prevent an economic recession.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Seattle United States Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

3 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

4 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.