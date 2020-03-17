Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 48 - Health Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US state of Washington's coronavirus death toll rose by six to 48 with more than 900 cases confirmed, health agency data revealed.

The number of deaths due to the virus sat at 42 before the confirmation of six more deaths on Monday. This figure pushes the total number of deaths in the United States over the 80 mark.

The deaths were recorded in Washington's King county, which includes Seattle, the worst hit locality in the United States - it now has 43 confirmed deaths and 488 cases linked to COVID-19.

The US stock indices crashed by record levels on Monday as the Trump administration scrambled to put together billions of Dollars in economic measures to prevent an economic recession.