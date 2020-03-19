UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps Nearly 25% To 66 - Health Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:50 AM

Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps Nearly 25% to 66 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The US state of Washington's coronavirus death toll shot up to 66 with 1,187 cases confirmed, health agency data revealed.

The state's death toll sat at around 53 yesterday before jumping by more than a dozen on Wednesday.

King County, which includes Seattle, has been the hardest hit locality in the country with 56 deaths, according to the data.

On Wednesday, the US COVID-19 death toll surpassed the century mark, hitting at least 120 with more than 7,500 confirmed cases overall, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Century Washington Seattle Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

1 hour ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

4 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

4 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

5 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.