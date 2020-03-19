Washington State Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps Nearly 25% to 66 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The US state of Washington's coronavirus death toll shot up to 66 with 1,187 cases confirmed, health agency data revealed.

The state's death toll sat at around 53 yesterday before jumping by more than a dozen on Wednesday.

King County, which includes Seattle, has been the hardest hit locality in the country with 56 deaths, according to the data.

On Wednesday, the US COVID-19 death toll surpassed the century mark, hitting at least 120 with more than 7,500 confirmed cases overall, according to Johns Hopkins University.