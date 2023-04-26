UrduPoint.com

Washington State Governor Islee Signs Bill Banning 'Assault Weapons'

April 26, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed legislation to ban so-called assault weapons in his state and strengthen background checks for individuals purchasing a firearm.

"With my signature we will become the tenth state in the country to adopt an assault weapons ban," Inslee said during a press conference.

The ban will not apply to the US military and law enforcement agencies, according to a state official.

Inslee also signed legislation that he said will increase accountability on gun dealers and manufactures to ensure they are complying with state firearm laws while conducting business in Washington.

In late March, US House Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan requesting a markup and floor vote on a bill to ban assault weapons in the United States.

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2023, introduced by Democrats in January, would ban the sale and importation of 205 "military-style assault weapons," but allow owners to keep existing firearms. The bill would also ban certain magazines and "bump-fire" stocks, as well as expand background checks.

More Stories From World

