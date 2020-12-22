Washington State Imposes 14-Day Quarantine on Arrivals From UK, South Africa

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa and other nations where the new strain of the coronavirus has been discovered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa and other nations where the new strain of the coronavirus has been discovered.

"Today I signed a proclamation requiring a 14 day quarantine for travelers from countries with circulation of a new, potentially more contagious COVID-19 variation," Inslee tweeted on Monday.

The proclamation on the governor's official website clarified that the measures applied "for anyone returning to Washington state after visiting the United Kingdom, South Africa and other countries where a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 501Y.V, has been circulating."

It extends to people who have been to those countries within the past 14 days, the proclamation reads.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that may be 70 percent more transmissible than its predecessor. Although the new coronavirus variant is said to infect more easily, it does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines.

The UK government practically locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by the new strain. Many countries, including France, Russia and the Netherlands, have suspended passenger travel to and from the UK in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.