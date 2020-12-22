UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington State Imposes 14-Day Quarantine On Arrivals From UK, South Africa

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:54 PM

Washington State Imposes 14-Day Quarantine on Arrivals From UK, South Africa

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa and other nations where the new strain of the coronavirus has been discovered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from the United Kingdom, South Africa and other nations where the new strain of the coronavirus has been discovered.

"Today I signed a proclamation requiring a 14 day quarantine for travelers from countries with circulation of a new, potentially more contagious COVID-19 variation," Inslee tweeted on Monday.

The proclamation on the governor's official website clarified that the measures applied "for anyone returning to Washington state after visiting the United Kingdom, South Africa and other countries where a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 501Y.V, has been circulating."

It extends to people who have been to those countries within the past 14 days, the proclamation reads.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that may be 70 percent more transmissible than its predecessor. Although the new coronavirus variant is said to infect more easily, it does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines.

The UK government practically locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by the new strain. Many countries, including France, Russia and the Netherlands, have suspended passenger travel to and from the UK in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

Related Topics

Governor Import Russia Washington France London United Kingdom South Africa Netherlands May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

13 minutes ago

Pfizer, Moderna Testing COVID-19 Vaccines Against ..

2 minutes ago

Head of Belarusian Company Says Planning to Start ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Federation of Journalists Condemns Assassina ..

2 minutes ago

Germany against arms embargo on Turkey

2 minutes ago

Indian media hype of Chinese soldiers' incursion r ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.