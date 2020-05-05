Washington State Research Institute Projects Coronavirus May Kill Over 130,000 in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said it projects over 130,000 coronavirus fatalities in the United States through August, nearly doubling the current death score.

"Based on our updated model and latest available data, a projected 134,475 cumulative COVID-19 deaths (estimate range of 95,092 to 242,890) could occur in the US through August," IHME's report said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported that two US government agencies - the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) - are forecasting up to 200,000 new cases and 3,000 deaths per day within the next four weeks.

The White House, however, has said the data in the New York Times report is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The United States now has 68,442 deaths of coronavirus and nearly 1.2 million diagnosed disease cases, according to the Johns Hopkins university tally.

IHME, a global health research center at the University of Washington, admits its new projections are considerably higher than previous estimates, "representing the combined effects of death model updates and formally incorporating the effect of changes in mobility and social distancing policies into transmission dynamics."

The US authorities have declared that the pandemic passed its peak and are gradually lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions.