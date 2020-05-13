Washington State Research Institute Projects Coronavirus May Kill Over 147,000 in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects over 147,000 coronavirus fatalities in the United States by early August, increasing its previous estimate by more than 10,000.

According to its model, updated to reflect increasingly relaxed restrictions, 147,040 Americans may die as of August 4. A week ago the forecast was 134,475 through the last summer month.

The United States now has 82,227 deaths of coronavirus and nearly 1.4 million diagnosed disease cases, according to the Johns Hopkins university tally.

The US administration has declared that the pandemic passed its peak and is encouraging the states to gradually lift lockdowns.