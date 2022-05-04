UrduPoint.com

Washington State's Challenge To Original Opioid Maker Bankruptcy Plans Nets Extra $113Min

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The US state of Washington will receive an additional $113 million from the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma - producer of Oxycotin - and the Sackler family as a result of a successful challenge to the company's bankruptcy plan, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

"Rather than join the majority of states in settlement, Washington chose to lead the fight against the Sacklers and Purdue," Ferguson said. "As a result, we won more than $100 million for Washington state to address the opioid epidemic, and more than $1 billion for states, cities and tribes across the country. We stood up to the Sacklers and forced them to relinquish more of their fortune to help undo the damage they caused."

Ferguson said the decision to fight against the original bankruptcy plan led to an additional $1.17 billion windfall from the Sacklers to help US states, cities and tribes combat and attempt to address the opioid epidemic in the United States. As a consequence, Washington State's share of the money will increase from $70 million to $183 million.

The new provision must still be approved by a bankruptcy court judge. The Sacklers and Purdue Pharma have appealed the District Court's ruling vacating the original bankruptcy plan. Ferguson said one facet of new proposal is the group's willingness to abandon their resistance to the appeal pending approval of the settlement.

In 1996, the powerful Sackler family's Purdue Pharma introduced a time-released derivative of Oxycodone, an opioid painkiller. The company claimed that Oxycontin had a low risk of addiction but this drug is central to the opioid epidemic that has so far taken more than half a million lives in the United States. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, in 2019, nearly 50,000 Americans died of overdoses from opioids.

If a US bankruptcy judge agrees, the Sacklers would agree to pay $4.5 billion over nine-to-ten years, shutter Purdue Pharma and avoid years more of litigation and trillions of Dollars in liabilities.

