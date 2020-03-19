UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Steps Up Russophobia Campaign After Russia-Turkey Deal In Idlib - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Washington Steps Up Russophobia Campaign After Russia-Turkey Deal in Idlib - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) An agreement between Russia and Turkey that has led to the de-escalation of violence in Syria's Idlib province has prompted Washington to resort to Russophobic hysteria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, after US State Department representatives met with members of the White Helmets organization earlier in the week.

"It seems that the idea of the possible implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreement, the very idea of the Idlib de-escalation zone, causes such irritation in Washington that they are ready to use any means to promote anti-Russian hysteria and undermine the Syrian political settlement," the spokeswoman said at a press briefing.

Zakharova referred to a meeting on Monday between Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and the director of the White Helmets Raed Al Saleh in Washington, which was all the more surprising given US travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"We have noted the intensification of communication between US politicians and the White Helmets pseudo-humanitarian organization operating in Syria. Such cooperation usually creates large problems in the region and leads to provocations and provocative actions. On March 17, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with the leader of this group, and this was despite restrictions on meetings with foreigners introduced by the State Department in connection with the spread of the coronavirus disease," she said at a briefing on Thursday.

Moscow has frequently criticized the White Helmets for spreading false information and fake videos online during the Syrian conflict. Zakharova suggested that it was surprising that an alleged humanitarian organization facilitated the creation of misinformation in Idlib.

"Of course, it is striking that the White Helmets, who position themselves exclusively as a humanitarian organization, are again at the center of the Western misinformation campaign intending to distort the real situation in Idlib," the spokeswoman said.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a deal to commit to the de-escalation of violence in Idlib. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana format of Syria settlement talks and announced the introduction of a ceasefire in Idlib from midnight on March 6 and the resumption of joint Russian and Turkish military patrols.

Tensions heightened in the region as, amid a Syrian government offensive to capture the last remaining pockets of territory in the region held by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia), Syrian forces shelled a Turkish observation point on February 3, killing seven personnel and one civilian contractor. This led to tit-for-tat strikes with Turkish forces claiming that hundreds of Syrian soldiers had been "neutralized."

At that time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey had failed to honor its commitments in Idlib, agreed upon in a memorandum signed in 2018 in which Moscow and Ankara agreed to take effective measures to ensure a stable ceasefire and to conduct joint patrols.

In particular, Lavrov stated that Turkey had failed to distinguish between Syria's armed opposition, which is open for dialogue, and terrorist groups in the region. Ankara insisted that it implemented all of its commitments.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Astana Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February March 2018 All From Government Agreement Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

2 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

3 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

4 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.