Washington Steps Up Russophobia Campaign After Russia-Turkey Deal in Idlib - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) An agreement between Russia and Turkey that has led to the de-escalation of violence in Syria's Idlib province has prompted Washington to resort to Russophobic hysteria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, after US State Department representatives met with members of the White Helmets organization earlier in the week.

"It seems that the idea of the possible implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreement, the very idea of the Idlib de-escalation zone, causes such irritation in Washington that they are ready to use any means to promote anti-Russian hysteria and undermine the Syrian political settlement," the spokeswoman said at a press briefing.

Zakharova referred to a meeting on Monday between Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and the director of the White Helmets Raed Al Saleh in Washington, which was all the more surprising given US travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"We have noted the intensification of communication between US politicians and the White Helmets pseudo-humanitarian organization operating in Syria. Such cooperation usually creates large problems in the region and leads to provocations and provocative actions. On March 17, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with the leader of this group, and this was despite restrictions on meetings with foreigners introduced by the State Department in connection with the spread of the coronavirus disease," she said at a briefing on Thursday.

Moscow has frequently criticized the White Helmets for spreading false information and fake videos online during the Syrian conflict. Zakharova suggested that it was surprising that an alleged humanitarian organization facilitated the creation of misinformation in Idlib.

"Of course, it is striking that the White Helmets, who position themselves exclusively as a humanitarian organization, are again at the center of the Western misinformation campaign intending to distort the real situation in Idlib," the spokeswoman said.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a deal to commit to the de-escalation of violence in Idlib. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana format of Syria settlement talks and announced the introduction of a ceasefire in Idlib from midnight on March 6 and the resumption of joint Russian and Turkish military patrols.

Tensions heightened in the region as, amid a Syrian government offensive to capture the last remaining pockets of territory in the region held by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia), Syrian forces shelled a Turkish observation point on February 3, killing seven personnel and one civilian contractor. This led to tit-for-tat strikes with Turkish forces claiming that hundreds of Syrian soldiers had been "neutralized."

At that time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey had failed to honor its commitments in Idlib, agreed upon in a memorandum signed in 2018 in which Moscow and Ankara agreed to take effective measures to ensure a stable ceasefire and to conduct joint patrols.

In particular, Lavrov stated that Turkey had failed to distinguish between Syria's armed opposition, which is open for dialogue, and terrorist groups in the region. Ankara insisted that it implemented all of its commitments.